A series of private gardens in the historic town invited people in to look around on July 8 and 9.

Frances Vincent, from Helen's Green, who is part of the secret gardens event, said there were 28 gardens taking part this year.

She said: “In spite of other events taking place on the Saturday and rain showers through the day on Sunday, the gardens attracted nearly 700 visitors.

"I think this is the most visitors we have had for this event - and the visitors weren’t just locals.

"They came from the far end of Essex, by boat from Felixstowe, and by bus and train.

"Overseas visitors hailed from Paris, Thailand, India, Belgium, Holland and one from Louisiana."

"This weekend is very special for Harwich and has become a popular fixture in the calendar.

"It is a great social occasion with a lovely atmosphere and, of course, lovely gardens, all thanks to the generosity of the garden owners in opening their gardens and in some cases their homes to the public."

She added that cafes and pubs also benefitted from this influx of people.

More than £3,500 was raised, which will be distributed to local good causes later in the year.

For those unable to make this year's event, five Harwich Gardens will be open on Sunday, July 16, from 11am to 4pm, in aid of Marie Curie and McMillan Cancer support.

Tickets are £5 available on the day from 8 Saint Helens Green or online from ngs.org.uk.