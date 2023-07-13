Plans have been submitted for the development of 13 sheltered housing bungalows for people aged 55 years or older.

The plans look to build 13 homes along with a community facility building in Lawford in Manningtree.

The 1.7-acre site at Honeycroft and 2 Waldegrave Way in Lawford could be the site of a new sheltered housing development.

The existing site, owned by Tendring Council was used as a previous sheltered housing building before being demolished due to being inhabitable, according to the plans.

Plans- proposed site layout (Image: Tendring Council)

The plans look to build ten one-bedroom homes and three two-bedroom homes.

An extra 16 car parking spaces have been proposed, adding to the existing eight spaces at the site as well as 26 cycle spaces.

One section of the existing development will be retained, containing eight homes.

The plans look to widen the existing access point from Waldegrave Way to 6.2 metres to allow for a fire tender and refuse vehicle to enter the site.

There will be half an acre of communal amenity space at the south of the site as well as the creation of a new centre communal area with areas of seating, trees, bedding plants and a pond.

The plans also include areas of biodiversity enhancement including bird boxes, bat boxes and wildflowers.

Existing- former Honeycroft site (Image: Tendring District Council)

In the design and access statement, it states: “The vision for this exemplar site is to create a community set in pockets of sociable communal areas and picturesque soft landscaping.

“The development is aimed at providing accessible residential living.”

Plans for the community facility on the site look to make the building accessible for residents in the development as well as in the surrounding area.

In the plans, it states: “The proposal includes a communal facility available for the use of new residents or the local community.

“The building will seek Planning Use, Class F.2 – Local Community, as the facility is specifically designed to be flexible with use, whether it be a doctor or nurse drop-in centre, fitness classes or social events.

“The layout is open plan but with a small office and reception, storage cupboard and a drinks station.”

Tendring Council will have the final say on the plans.