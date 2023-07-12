Bobby Nethercott, 33, previously of Park Square East, in Jaywick, has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of 44-year-old Michelle Cooper.

Nethercott had gone for drinks at the Never Say Die pub in Broadway, Jaywick, on April 23 2021.

After leaving the pub, he made his way with others to a house in Beach Way, where he assaulted Michelle in the street.

She was treated for a serious head injury by the ambulance service at the scene after she lost consciousness before she was taken to hospital.

Michelle’s condition rapidly deteriorated and she was placed in an induced coma upon arrival at the hospital.

Mother: Michelle Cooper (Image: Family handout)

Michelle, from Clacton, never regained consciousness and died from her injuries in hospital two days later on April 25.

Nethercott initially stood trial for murder at Chelmsford Crown Court back in December 2021.

During the three-month trial, new charges of manslaughter were brought forward for Nethercott, replacing the original charge for murder.

On March 21, 2022 the jury found Bobby Nethercott guilty of manslaughter and he was sentenced to a total of eight years for manslaughter and two counts of ABH.

However, Nethercott lodged an appeal and was acquitted of the manslaughter conviction but remained in prison for other convictions.

Following a re-trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, which started on June 26, Nethercott has now again been found guilty of manslaughter.

In a joint statement from Michelle’s family, they said: “Michelle loved and was loved; her kindness shone out around her and she lit up everyone’s life.

“She was a beautiful soul, selfless and always looking out for others.”

Michelle’s mum Tess said: “Her children meant the world to her and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them; they had the very best of her, her love and laughter.

“As a daughter and mum, Michelle cannot be replaced. We will always hold her close.”