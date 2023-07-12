Mistley Norman Primary School has been forced to close its buildings after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete – a 1960s material which can collapse without warning.

Pupils are currently being bussed to another school three miles away, but with no funding currently available to repair or replace the existing buildings, children faced a 20-mile round trip to alternative provision from Autumn.

At meeting on Tuesday, councillors unanimously voted in favour of a motion - put forward by ward councillor Carlo Guglielmi - offering its support to efforts to secure funding for repair or re-building works.

The motion noted the current situation, including an estimated £1.9million cost for the necessary works, and the level of planned growth already established in the area with approved planning applications.

It requested that the leader and cabinet member for partnerships, alongside the chief executive, work with colleagues including MPs and Essex County Council to ensure the Vine School Trust secures funding to carry out the necessary repairs, or to demolish the current building and replace it with a fit for purpose sustainable new structure.

Council leader Mark Stephenson said: “I, and my cabinet colleagues, will work to deliver on this motion by providing our full support to efforts to secure suitable funding for this school – which not only plays a vital role in the Mistley community now, but we hope will continue to do so for generations to come.”

The school previously said: “We will be reviewing the situation on a termly basis and keeping parents and carers updated.

“We understand that many families are exploring other school places for their children and we will support them if this is their choice.

“Mistley Norman is not closing at the end of this term and we expect children to return in the autumn term. We will be arranging for the school to continue, but in another setting.”