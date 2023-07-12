The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was deployed to the Old Heath Recreation Ground, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle were also called to a private dwelling in the area following.

The emergency services descended on the scene after receiving reports of a woman with a medical emergency.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Services said: "One patient was transported to Colchester Hospital by road ambulance in a serious condition."