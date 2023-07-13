The Chudleigh, in Agate Road, has been revealed as the runner-up in this year's AA Bed and Breakfast Awards.

The coastal hotel was featured in the Top 15 friendliest B&Bs for 2023 category, missing out on the top top only to the Fylde International in Blackpool.

There are a total of eight categories for the awards: Friendliest B&B of the Year; Inn of the Year; Guest Accommodation of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales; and Breakfast of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales.

The full list of winners can be seen on the AA website here.

An example of one of the rooms at The Chudleigh (Image: Tripadvisor)

What did the AA say about The Chudleigh?





The inspector's comment on The Chudleigh's AA page reads: "Conveniently situated for the seafront and shops, this immaculate property has been run by the friendly owners Peter and Carol Oleggini for more than 50 years.

"Bedrooms are most attractive with co-ordinating decor and well chosen fabrics. Breakfast is served in the smart dining room and there is a cosy lounge with plush sofas."

The Chudleigh is also very well-received on Tripadvisor, earning a perfect 5/5 score from 594 reviews.

Reviews have also been very complimentary, with one person posting: "Absolutely wonderful. The proprietor and staff could not have been more helpful.

"The room was spotless and well equipped. I was misled and overcharged by the booking site that I used and the hotel rectified this and gave me a refund for the overpayment. Marvelous experience."

The breakfast room at The Chudleigh (Image: Tripadvisor)

Another put: "Superb value for money highlighted by the outrageous prices of the nearby well known chain hotels.

"Very friendly properties and staff in general making my stay very pleasant. Lovely selection for breakfast and daily snacks such a chocolate bars and biscuits provided in the rooms.

"Hope to come back soon."

Meanwhile, another reviewer said: "Everything you could dream of at a reasonable price.

"I have stayed at this lovely place in the past. It has been owned by the same lovely couple since the 1960s.

"The rooms are sparkling clean and lovely. They provide a generous wide range of hot beverages in the room, fruit tea, hot chocolates and of course lovely sachets of tea and coffee.

"Beautiful smelling shampoo and body wash clean comfy beds and a full range of breakfast included in the room rate.a little gem."