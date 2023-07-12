The refurbishment work on the pier's beloved Waltzer attraction is in full gear with the freshly painted Waltzer pay box moved into place by pier owner Billy Ball and the park's technical services team.

The attraction is more than 50-years-old having been built by Maxwells in Scotland, one of the most well-known and best manufacturers.

The ride arrived at the pier in 1994, having been bought from a park in Brighton.

The ride’s decorative panels are being prepared in-house and then sent to London Art, a leading specialist firm for hand-painting to the pier’s unique design.

The works are a part of Clacton Pier's significant investment, which is underway to improve facilities for both customers and staff.

Bosses said they are now concentrating on areas of the site which have been left on the backburner while recent major projects were carried out.

Work has begun on decorative theming at the back of the log flume, new coin-operated battery cars and a track for younger children.

The pier will stage its second free firework extravaganza of the year starting around 9pm on Sunday.