Initiatives which support development of skills, improvements to town centres, and creative, cultural and heritage activities, could be eligible for a share of £130,000 this year from the council’s allocation from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) – which totals £1,188,232 over three years.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, encouraged people to apply.

“This is an opportunity not to be missed, as we have this funding from the government we are keen to pass out into communities,” he said.

“The Shared Prosperity Fund will enable organisations to run projects which really, positively, impact our town centres, visitor economy, culture and heritage – or people and skills.

“We are keen to work with new partners in allocating these grants, and I would encourage any local organisation to think about their planned projects they could get support for – and especially to think about joint applications for innovative, new projects.

“We would particularly welcome applications which benefit multiple businesses or generate improvements across the district – schemes which share prosperity for all of Tendring while responding to local demand and need.

“This funding will complement other work being carried out by us, and our partners, to boost opportunities, skills, and the economy in Tendring.”

Other such work includes a skills roundtable event hosted by the council on June 28 that brought employers and training providers together to look at how industry skills gaps could be matched up with current courses.

Meanwhile the council has appointed a new town centre manager whose role, funded from UK SPF, will be to work with businesses and user groups in towns across the district on measures to drive up footfall, reduce empty shop units and related activity – all schemes which could qualify for further grant funding.

Further grants from the UK SPF will be available next financial year under the third instalment of the fund from government.

The deadline for grant applications is August 21, though the council will close the scheme early if all the funds have already been allocated .

Go to tendringdc.gov.uk/business/regeneration/shared-prosperity-fund.