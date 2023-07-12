On Monday evening, some services were unable to reach Colchester Town, whilst trains to Clacton were cut short and some routes to Southend were cancelled altogether.

But Tuesday night saw a repeat incident, with the 8.38pm service from London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town terminating at Colchester due to trespassers between Romford and Shenfield.

Five minutes later, Greater Anglia announced the incident meant all lines were blocked.

Consequently, the 8.55pm, 9.30pm, and 9.55pm services from London Liverpool Street service to Southend Victoria were all cancelled altogether.

The 8pm service from Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street was terminated at Ingatestone, whilst the 8.35pm service from Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street could only make it as far as Colchester.

The lines were fully reopened at 9.25pm, but there were still knock-on effects for subsequent services.

The 9.38pm service from London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town was cancelled, with problems also disrupting services to mid-Essex.

The 10pm service from Braintree to London Liverpool Street started from Witham, and the 10.18pm service from Liverpool Street to Clacton started from Colchester.

A Greater Anglia spokesman apologised for the disruption but added anyone who was delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim their money back.

He said: "Due to reports of a trespasser between Romford and Shenfield at around 20:30, services between London Liverpool Street and Norwich were disrupted yesterday.

"Emergency services attended, and trains were able to run normally again from 21.20, although there were some knock-on delays.

"We apologise for the disruption, and anyone who was delayed for more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay."

Customers can start the refund process by visiting greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.