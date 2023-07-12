Officers from the British Transport Police were called to Harold Wood station on Tuesday evening with paramedics also in attendance as they took a person to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

The British Transport Police added the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

It is the second evening in a row during which trespassers have been reported on Essex routes, with an incident on Monday night causing severe delays and cancellations to services running to and from Colchester, Braintree, Clacton, and Southend.

British Transport Police had undertaken a full search of the area that evening and had been unable to locate any of the offenders, but Tuesday’s incident proved more serious.

A Greater Anglia spokesman confirmed that emergency services were in attendance on Tuesday and apologised for the delays caused by the incident.

He said: “Due to reports of a trespasser between Romford and Shenfield at around 8.30pm, services between London Liverpool Street and Norwich were disrupted yesterday.

“Emergency services attended, and trains were able to run normally again from 9.20pm, although there were some knock-on delays.

“We apologise for the disruption, and anyone who was delayed for more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay.”

Numerous routes had services altered, delayed, or cancelled.

The 8.38pm service from London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town terminated at Colchester, with Greater Anglia late announcing all lines were blocked.

The 8.55pm, 9.30pm, and 9.55pm services from London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria were cancelled altogether, whilst the 8pm service from Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street was terminated at Ingatestone.

The 8.35pm service from Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street could only make it as far as Colchester.

The lines were fully reopened at 9.25pm, but there were still knock-on effects for subsequent services, with the 10pm train from Braintree to London Liverpool Street starting from Witham, and the 10.18pm train from Liverpool Street to Clacton starting from Colchester.

Customers can start the refund process by visiting greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.