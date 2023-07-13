Charlie Sanderson is the owner of Soundbox Recordings studio, in Old Road, Clacton, which he only opened back in January.

Since launching the music space, having spent eight years working as a musician himself, he has helped record and produce a range of artists from multiple different genres.

On Friday, however, Mr Sanderson was left devastated after receiving a call from a neighbour of the shop, followed by a call from the police telling him his studio had been broken into.

During the break-in £3,500 worth of equipment is reported to have been stolen by masked thieves.

During the raid crooks are believed to have smashed through two doors in order to gain access to the studio.

Once inside they are said to have snatched everything from microphones, a Sony camera and a hard drive containing recordings which the 34-year-old will never be able to recover.

“They even took my Wi-Fi router and a model car given to me by my grandad," added Mr Sanderson.

“It’s been a difficult time, but I am trying to learn from it now and beef up the security to stop it ever happening again.”

Mr Sanderson has now spent £1,000 on an iron gate to protect the door in a bid to deter any future would-be thieves.

“Fortunately, they didn’t take all the mics and they didn’t take any of the big equipment and luckily I take my computer home with me,” he added.

“They did a lot of damage which wasn’t necessary - they ripped off soundproof walls and turned over a bin.

“I am trying to take the positives from it, which is it’s brought the community together and the neighbours have been really helpful.

“I have taken all the equipment out until the gate is installed so it has put me out of work for about two weeks.”

Essex Police has now launched an investigation into the burglary.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact us quoting incident number 291 of July.