The event on Saturday will include a host of activities at the High Street site.

Essex County Council said residents in Walton will benefit from a much-improved library in the community, with the last phase of refurbishment involving the installation of new furniture and shelving now complete.

To celebrate the library’s reopening, there will be a grand ceremony on Saturday attended by councillor Mark Durham, the county council cabinet member for the arts, heritage and culture.

He said: “We’re continuing to invest significantly in our library services in order to upgrade our facilities so we can continue to develop a broader offer for the benefit of all residents.

"The refurbishment of Walton Library includes a lovely new children’s library, and brings Essex Children’s and Family Wellbeing Service into the building, which has obvious advantages for families using both services."

“The reopening ceremony on July 15 will be a great opportunity for residents to explore the new, upgraded facilities and I am really looking forward to seeing them for myself and joining in with the activities on offer.”

Activities on offer include on Saturday include rhymetime, storytime, a community coffee morning, craft activities and the Women in Harmony Choir.