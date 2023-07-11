The Spinning Man demo CD made by Ed Sheeran was sold at Stacey's Auctioneers, in Rayleigh, for £8,000 at hammerless buyers commission.

The 14-track demo was recorded by the star was recorded in late 2004 and early 2005, when he was aged 13.

The auctioneers said there were only 21 copies made, with the singer buying back 19 of them.

The outer booklet features photographs of a very young Ed playing his Dean Performer E Acoustic Guitar. Unheard - The Spinning Man by Ed Sheeran (Image: Stacey's Rock, Pop and Guitars sale)

In a paper insert included with the rare recording, the singer said: "Songwriting and playing the guitar is like a direct line to my thoughts and feelings.

"This is the first collection of tracks I’ve done and I am looking forward to playing them live in concert."

The Spinning Man was sold to an undisclosed internet bidder, who requested to stay anonymous.

David MacGregor, who manages Rock and Pop memorabilia, said: "The CD was sold to a private collector with links to the music business.

"We do not think it was acquired by Ed himself or one of his representatives"