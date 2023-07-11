Sandra Gant, who lived alone in Wellesley Road, Clacton, went missing, aged 48, on November 15, 2003.

The divorced mum, who struggled with addiction and mental health issues, disappeared after drinking with friends at a flat in the town’s Hayes Road.

She was last seen leaving the flat late in the evening and was never seen again.

Sandra’s daughters, Michaela, Lauren, and Carrie have taken part in the popular The Missing podcast, released this week, to speak about their mother’s disappearance.

In the episode, they discuss their troubled relationship with their mother and reflect on the difficult day that she went missing.

They said that the alarm bells first started ringing when Sandra failed to turn up to lunch with her daughter Carrie and in the days that followed her daughters started to become desperate for answers.

Taking the search for Sandra into their own hands, they began to trace her last steps, visiting her usual spots and looking for anyone who might know where their mother was.

Four people were arrested in connection with her disappearance, but no-one was ever charged.

Police still believe someone in Clacton has vital information about her disappearance.

Lauren said: “Put yourself in our shoes and imagine what it would be like for you if you had 20 years without your Mum

"She's missed a lot in our lives. She's missed most of her grandchildren being born.

"She's missed weddings, you know, all the kind of stuff that you'd imagine that your mom would be at until you’re old. She's missed all of those.

“And we believe it's because someone's taken her away from us and you know, we just want answers so that we don't have to keep wondering and making assumptions ourselves as to what could have happened to her or what did happen to her.

“We just wanna know the truth.”

The Missing podcast, hosted by Pandora Sykes, is available now on all major podcast platforms..

Anyone with any information about Sandra's disappearance can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.