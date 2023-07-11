A TRESPASS incident caused a string of delays on Greater Anglia trainlines and cancelled services from Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street.
A post about a trespass incident was first shared by the Greater Anglia twitter account at 8.38pm on Monday evening, with various routes across the network affected for a further two hours.
The 10pm service which runs from Colchester Town to Liverpool Street was forced to run from Colchester as delays and cancellations continued into the evening.
Trains from Braintree to London Liverpool Street were also affected, with the service instead starting from Witham.
The 9.14pm service from London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria was cancelled completely, and the 9.18pm Greater Anglia service from London to Clacton could only start from Ingatestone.
Greater Anglia confirmed on social media that emergency services were searching the area between Bethnal Green and Liverpool Street were the trespass was first reported.
Commuters whose trains were cancelled or seriously delayed can claim money back by visiting: tinyurl.com/yv75rvwe.
Greater Anglia has been contacted for further details on the incident.
