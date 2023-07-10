On Saturday just after 4.30pm crews from Clacton's RNLI Lifeboat station received a call with reports of a person on an inflatable in possible difficulties.

The team launched its D-Class lifeboat in response to the incident which had happened near Jaywick.

Upon arrival to the scene the crew located a black coloured kayak, and aboard the vessel was a person fishing.

A welfare check of the occupant was conducted, and the person was found to be well.

Communications with the Dover Coastguard confirmed the kayak was the one reported by a concerned bystander.

The crew provided some advice to the kayak owner and then proceeded back to the lifeboat station where the lifeboat was cleaned, refuelled and ready for service by 5.15pm.