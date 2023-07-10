A MAJOR Essex road is closed in both directions following a four-vehicle accident.
The A120 has become blocked off following a crash near Great Bentley this afternoon.
An accident, involving four vehicles on Church Road close to Applegreen Services, is causing long delays in both directions.
Great Bentley – A120 CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS following an accident involving four vehicles by Church Road (Applegreen Services). Long Delays in both directions.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 10, 2023
Drivers are urged to avoid the road and search for alternative routes.
