A MAJOR Essex road is closed in both directions following a four-vehicle accident. 

 The A120 has become blocked off following a crash near Great Bentley this afternoon.

Read more:

An accident, involving four vehicles on Church Road close to Applegreen Services, is causing long delays in both directions.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Drivers are urged to avoid the road and search for alternative routes.