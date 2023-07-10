Police were called to reports of a break-in in Wall Street, Lee-over-Sands at 7.15pm on Sunday, July 9.

Officers attending the area stopped a vehicle with three men inside, while it was reported a fourth was attempting to leave on foot.

Two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary.

A 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempted burglary.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

They have all since been released on bail until August 7.

Witnesses of any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/122340/23.