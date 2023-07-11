The road hazard in Village Close, Kirby Cross, was first reported to Essex Highways a decade ago in April 2013.

It means the defect has survived four UK Prime Ministers and seen Leicester City Football Club climb from the Championship to become Premier League winners – before being relegated again.

Frinton town councillor Terry Allen said potholes “seem to breed and pop up everywhere” as he criticised Essex County Council over its inaction.

Fed-up - Frinton town councillor Terry Allen

Long wait - a pothole in Kirby Cross has not been fixed more than a decade after it was first reported

But an Essex Highways spokesman said its workers prioritise “the most dangerous potholes”.

Potholes in Sterling Close, Colchester, and Devonshire Road, Burnham, were reported to the council in 2015.

While Plough Road, Great Bentley, and Caroline Close in Wivenhoe were flagged by frustrated motorists the year after.

Other roads awaiting pothole repairs for more than four years include Hawkins Road, Colchester, Freebournes Road, Witham, and Bassingham Crescent in Tiptree.

Poor condition - Paul Luccas and Aaron Dyeyer measure one of the potholes in Seawick Road, St Osyth

The data comes from a response to a Freedom of Information request published by County Hall.

Mr Allen said: “I don’t think there is a commitment to really persevere in doing what is really one of the biggest headaches for the people here.

“Now and again we have two or three potholes fixed which just seems like they are throwing a few crumbs at us in the hope we will keep quiet.

“It is the biggest bugbear dealing with these potholes, they seem to breed and pop up everywhere.”

Call for action - Colchester councillor Dave Harris in Queen Elizabeth Way, Berechurch

Essex County Council announced it had allocated £9 million to repair potholes in February, before pledging a further £3 million in March.

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “We prioritise potholes in accordance with the Essex Highways maintenance strategy, which means the highest risk, and therefore potentially the most dangerous potholes are repaired first.

"This approach also means we can target limited resources to where they are needed most.

"Repairs to lower risk potholes and issues are carried out within a non-specified timescale.

“All reported defects are monitored and if there are any changes, they will be reassessed and reprioritised.”