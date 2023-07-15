A MAN who failed to buy a £6.50 train ticket has been fined almost £450.
Gary Oldfield, 22, boarded a train between Colchester Town railway station and Manningtree on November 28 last year.
Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard he failed to purchase a valid ticket for the journey.
The offence was proven in Oldfield’s absence from the court hearing.
Oldfield, of Gorse Lane, Clacton, was fined £440 and ordered to pay a further £357.50 in a victim surcharge, costs and compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here