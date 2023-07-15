A MAN who failed to buy a £6.50 train ticket has been fined almost £450.

Gary Oldfield, 22, boarded a train between Colchester Town railway station and Manningtree on November 28 last year.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard he failed to purchase a valid ticket for the journey.

The offence was proven in Oldfield’s absence from the court hearing.

Oldfield, of Gorse Lane, Clacton, was fined £440 and ordered to pay a further £357.50 in a victim surcharge, costs and compensation.