Essex Police are currently at the scene of a nasty smash on the A120 near Marks Tey.

According to the force multiple vehicles - believed to include a lorry and a car - were involved in a crash close to Poplar Nurseries.

Coggeshall Road near Motts Lane has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident, with drivers being warned the road will “remain shut for some time”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are currently on scene of a serious collision on the A120 near Marks Tey.

“We were called shortly before midday to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the stretch near to Poplar nurseries.

Delays- traffic on the A120 (Image: AA)

“The road is currently closed and is likely to remain shut for some time.

“Please avoid the area and plan your journey.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

As a result of the crash miles of queues on the approach to the incident are starting to build and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for AA said: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on Marks Tey Roundabout Westbound between A12 (Marks Tey) and A120 Coggeshall Road. Average speed five mph.”

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.