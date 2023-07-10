Essex Police detectives are still investigating a series of incidents which occurred on water in Wivenhoe, Rowhedge, Brightlingsea and Point Clear.

Officers from the Marine Unit had been called to the several locations following multiple reports of public order offences and anti-social behaviour.

Appeal - two of the men police are looking to identify (Image: Essex Police)

A group of men were reported to be dangerously using jet skis causing distress to members of the public.

The jet skis users were also believed to be excessively speeding and deliberately attempting to cause paddle-boarders to fall into the water.

Last weekend, police released images of a group of people they wish to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Duo - the other two men being hunted by police (Image: Essex Police)

The force says it believes three of the men have now been identified, but officers are still looking for another four men.

They are now once again asking for the public's help.

A spokesman said: “If you recognise them or know who they are, please contact us.”

Reports can be made using the Live Chat service, on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on their website or via 0800 555 111.

Reports should quote incident 1129 of June 25.