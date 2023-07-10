Oktoberfest will be staged across two weekends and will feature two different oompah bands, Ein Kline Oompah and Papa Schnitzel.

There will also be a host of fun, food and drink to enjoy.

The music and song will all get underway on September 23 and 24 and will continue on September 30 and October 1.

The event – which hails from Bavaria in Germany and is more than 200 years old - will encompass the full Hofbrauhaus atmosphere and plenty of audience participation.

It will fit into the programme a few weeks before the attraction’s popular Halloween Festival in October half term.

Pier director Billy Ball said that the team are always looking to freshen up the offer for residents and visitors with new ideas vital to boost income.

“We did look at putting on an Oktoberfest event a couple of years ago but soon realised it needed careful planning with bands booked up years in advance,” he said.

“As it is we have had to book two different bands as no one could cover the whole four days we have lined-up, as well as their other commitments.

“We will be getting hold of some special beers and providing food to accompany the flavour of the event.

“The main elements are all in place and we are now working on the finer details which we will announce once they have been decided, which will include how and when bookings can be made.

“We wanted to give people the dates as early as possible so they could get them in the diary.”

The pier will also stage free fireworks extravaganzas weekly throughout the school summer holidays and an exhibition on entertainment in Clacton will be staged in the Jolly Roger in conjunction with Clacton History Society throughout the school holidays.

Carnival Pier Night takes place on August 11 and fireworks will follow the Twilight Flights at Clacton Airshow on August 24, a traditional end-of-the-pier variety show will be staged in the Jolly Roger on September 2.