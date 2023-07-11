Essex radio presenter Ben Payne has just launched his own recording studio in Fambridge Road, Maldon.

Silhouette Sound recording studio is already working with many Essex-based artists including Emma Sampson.

The radio presenter, producer and musician has worked in radio and sound recording for the past 30 years.

He has worked with hundreds of bands and artists on radio shows and in the recording studio, such as country singer Eric Paslay, Ben McPeak and rock and roll band Relic. Recording studio: inside the Maldon studio (Image: Ben Payne)

Ben started his radio career at the age of 14 when he did work experience at BBC Essex - something which inspired his love of being behind the mixing desk.

He said: “I loved being in the studio so much I didn’t leave until they gave me a job.

“I started working on the Travel Sunday show which was a great training ground.

“From there I went on to being a presenter and producer in Commercial Radio starting at Ten 17 and then onto its sister station Essex FM.

“Alongside this I worked in recording studios producing and engineering up and coming bands and artists.

“I love the creative process and enjoy working with people to bring their musical ideas to life whether it be for their first ever demo, a single, an album, or any other recording."

Ben uses some of the latest technology to produce music in the studio and prides himself on being able to “produce high-quality recordings and mixes.”

“I am proud of my track record of recordings and mixes that exceed my client’s expectations," he added

“I have designed the studio to be a fun and creative space where people can really feel comfortable to explore their creative visions.

“I believe that professional sound should be accessible to all and am committed to providing excellent value and bridge the gap for people who just aren’t able to pay the big studio prices.”

For more information, go to https://silhouettesound.co.uk/.