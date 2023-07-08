The popular family show has been a staple in the north Essex calendar since 1899, and it returned to Lawford House Park today for its 106th edition.

It was definitely a day for sun cream and shades, even if a few scattered showers tried to deter showgoers on an otherwise warm day.

Around 20,000 people descended on the agricultural event to enjoy hours of entertainment and animals, while browsing the vast array of stalls and exhibits.

Flock - lots of animals were on display (Image: Steve Brading)

A plethora of entrepreneurs stopped by to champion their local produce, as did several Colchester-based charities, including MS-UK, St Helena Hospice, and Age Well East, to raise awareness of the fantastic work they are doing across the region.

A show spokesman said: “Today’s Tendring Show was a great success and early estimates are that we had around 20,000 people come through the gates.

“It was brilliant to see the team’s hard work pay off, especially when you consider that we rely on the generosity of so many volunteers to put the show on.

“There’s something special about a one-day show and bumper crowds enjoyed all that the show has to offer, from livestock and rabbits to shopping, local artists, and motorbike displays in the main ring.

Family fun - there was something for everyone at the Tendring Show (Image: Steve Brading)

“Our ‘Creativity in the Countryside’ themed area was also a real hit. There was something for everyone.”

Looking ahead to next year’s show, he added: “We’re always looking at how we can improve and we listened carefully to feedback after last year’s show, which was the first for two years because of the Covid pandemic.

“New pedestrian entrances, more water taps, and improved traffic flow hopefully improved the experience for today’s visitors, and we’ll be looking to do more next year, while always staying true to traditional agricultural roots.”