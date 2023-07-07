Southend-based indie rock band Nothing But Thieves, which is comprised of Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price, topped the charts with their fourth studio album Dead Club City.

Speaking to the Official Charts, guitarist and keyboardist Dominic said: “Thank you world, thank you UK, thank you for supporting our record.

“Thank you for this support, it’s been unreal… Surprisingly we’ve done it.”

Band - Nothing But Thieves

Lead vocalist and guitarist Conor added: “This is very, very cool… It’s one of those things that you don’t expect when you’re a band as kids, growing up together.

“So, thank you for buying our record and supporting us for all these years.”

The five-piece band had entered into the albums chart top ten three times – with their eponymous 2015 LP, which peaked at number seven, along with 2017 album Broken Machine, which charted at number two, and their 2020 LP Moral Panic, which reached number three.

They beat Sir Elton John’s greatest hits record Diamonds to the top spot.

The singer had headlined Glastonbury festival in June, taking to the Pyramid stage on the Sunday to sing from his back catalogue of hits.

He is also due to play the last shows in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Sweden this weekend.

Third in the albums chart is 2021’s The Highlights by Canadian artist The Weeknd and this is followed by a new entry from English singer Olivia Dean.

Olivia recently released her album Messy, which is the week’s most-purchased album in independent UK record shops, according to the Official Charts Company.

In at number five in the charts is 2022’s Harry’s House by Harry Styles, who is currently touring Europe and played shows at Wembley Stadium, London in June.