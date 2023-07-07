An investigation has been ongoing into the wholesale supply of Class A drugs in north Essex.

A series of warrants were executed at properties in Chelmsford, Witham and Braintree on Thursday.

Officers arrested four people and seized a small amount of drugs from one address and a large sum of cash.

Ryan Connor, 28, of St Michaels Walk in Chelmsford, Damon Wager, 36, of Elizabeth Avenue in Witham, Vlad Filin, 26, of The Bringey in Great Baddow and Alfie Fieldson, 29, of Rothmans Avenue in Chelmsford have been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.

Detective inspector Frazer Low said: “These actions form part of our ongoing work to tackle organised crime groups dedicated to the large-scale supply of harmful substances within communities across Essex.

“Our teams work tirelessly to make Essex an unwelcoming place for those committed to drug supply.”