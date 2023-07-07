The pier took part in the programme last year and it was a huge success, giving families a bargain day of fun and providing a host of new visitors to the site.

The National Lottery has put £4million up again this summer and anyone can benefit until the pot runs out.

All they have to do is buy a National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game to claim a voucher code and qualify for a £25 discount on attractions, experiences and activities.

The voucher can then be used to purchase a Big Day Out Band at Clacton Pier with no extra cost involved, and it can be used anytime in the next 12 months.

Pier director Billy Ball said it is a win, win situation for everyone.

“Last year thousands of people made the most of this offer to get our Big Day Out Bands for the price of a £2 lottery ticket,” he said.

“We have been asked whether the deal will be running again by so many people and we can now announce that everything has been tied up.

“There is also the opportunity to upgrade the band to an annual pass for a further £25, meaning the pass for the entire year will cost a total of just £27.”

Mr Ball added that 70 per cent of those who benefited from the voucher in 2022 were totally new visitors to Clacton Pier.

“This offer will be of especially great benefit to those families who have less money left for entertaining the kids in the summer holidays due to the current financial climate,” he said.

“There is also a chance to win cash with the lotto ticket itself.”

Those wanting take part need to enter their 19-digit lotto code onto the National Lottery website to redeem a voucher code. This code can then be used on VisitBritain to save the £25.

It is expected that people will be able to get their vouchers for Clacton Pier from next week.