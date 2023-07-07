The mail centre in Chelmsford has encountered processing difficulties in the past 24 hours, leading to potential delays in the delivery of mail.

The Royal Mail has reported that not all mail was processed or dispatched according to schedule, which may result in some correspondence reaching recipients later than planned.

Read more:

While the exact extent of the delays remains uncertain, the Royal Mail is working diligently to address the challenges and minimize any disruption to the postal service.

The affected mail centre in Chelmsford, and it is impacting CM, CO and SS postcodes.

Royal Mail said it was actively implementing contingency plans and deploying additional resources to manage the situation.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

A spokesman from Royal Mail said: "The mail centre in Chelmsford reported not all mail was processed or despatched to schedule over the past 24 hours.

"As a result, some mail may be delivered later than planned.

"We will regularly update customers regarding their package delivery updates."

For more information, visit royalmail.com/service-update.