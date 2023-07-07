Edme is part of Anglia Maltings Holdings (AMH), which has joined forces with highly-regarded Canadian company Richardson International.

Edme has been based in Mistley's High Street since 1884.

The maltsters produce wholegrain, malted flours, flakes and kibbles, gluten-free flours, seed mixes, and sprouted grains for bakeries, confectioners and for breakfast cereal makers.

AMH chief executive Stuart Sands confirmed that the company’s three businesses, Crisp Malt, Edme Food Ingredients, and Micronized Food Products all now have a new parent company.

“Richardson International, based in Canada, is a world leader in agriculture and food processing,” he said.

“Its 19th century roots have many similarities with ours, with business built on strong relationships with growers; production of excellent ingredients; and great customer service.

“It is fantastic that this highly regarded, successful family company is keen to support and invest in our three businesses: the backing will take us on to a new level.

“As champions of innovation, Richardson International will help us deliver on our ambitions for new ingredients, and open new doors for our businesses.

“This acquisition will also support us in our quest to keep offering best-in-class customer service to brewers, distillers, bakers, and food manufacturers.”

Bosses - Stuart Sands, chief executive of AMH, and Curt Vossen Richardson (Image: Submitted)

Richardson International processes and refines Canadian-grown oilseeds into quality oils and manufactures oil-based ingredients for the retail, food service, and industrial sectors.

Curt Vossen, chief executive officer at Richardson International, added: “For quite some time, we have actively been seeking an opportunity to enter the malting industry in a significant way.

“We see malting as a natural extension of our food processing business “This acquisition brings together two companies that share a common mission. We have great confidence in Anglia Maltings – and their management team – and believe we will find additional synergies and opportunities to grow the business.”

Parent company - Richardson International's Innovation Centre (Image: Submitted)

In 2020, AMH was given permission by Tendring Council to develop land at Horsley Cross to create a new purpose-built factory.

It had been expected to cost in the region of £46million and would double the production capacity of the company and support new product development.