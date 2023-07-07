The Money Saving Expert took to Twitter after a chilling “deepfake” video of him surfaced, appearing to show him promoting an investment app on breakfast TV.

However, the video is an AI scam, using technology to mimic his voice and face.

Martin warned all of his followers not to fall for the scam and called on regulators to “step up” and tackle the “dangerous fakes”.

WARNING. THIS IS A SCAM BY CRIMINALS TRYING TO STEAL MONEY. PLS SHARE.



This is frightening, it's the first deep fake video scam I've seen with me in it. Govt & regulators must step up to stop big tech publishing such dangerous fakes. People'll lose money and it'll ruin lives. https://t.co/ZzaBELg1kg — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 6, 2023

He said: “WARNING. THIS IS A SCAM BY CRIMINALS TRYING TO STEAL MONEY. PLS SHARE.

“This is frightening, it's the first deep fake video scam I've seen with me in it. Govt & regulators must step up to stop big tech publishing such dangerous fakes. People'll lose money and it'll ruin lives.”

Martin said he had contacted Twitter to alert them of the scam and is waiting for a response.

He also asked anyone who sees someone sharing the post to alert them that it “is a scam and it is a fake video of Martin.”

The Money Saving Expert has previously warned of scams using his image to appear legitimate, telling people that he does not appear in adverts.

He said: “Please share. Sadly, criminals are again hard pushing scams using my face and name, often with pics from TV shows.

“If you want to check just search on MoneySavingExpert to see if it’s something I’ve actually said, if it is not there, it won’t be.”

Martin then shared a poster with specific warnings for his fans, asking them to share.

It said: “WARNING FROM MARTIN LEWIS

“Sadly criminals are again hard pushing scams using my face and name, often with pics from TV shows. Be aware…

- I DON’T appear in adverts, so all are scams

- I DON’T agree to be in promoted posts

- Owt with me saying invest in Bitcoin code / trader (or similar) or get rich quick, or investment tricks is a scam

“If in doubt, don’t!”