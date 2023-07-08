But it is also a popular season for wedding bells to ring out as couples celebrate the happiest day of their lives with family and friends.

From services being held in the traditional church setting, to more quirky locations, such as windmills, there is a whole range of places where people chose to tie the knot.

Here in Essex, there are plenty of beautiful and unique venues to choose from which are available to hire for services.

We have compiled a short list of some of the best for your special occasion.

Gosfield Hall – Braintree

Number one - Gosfield Hall (Image: Matthew William Scott)

Situated in rural Essex, the former Royal residence, which hosted visits by Queen Elizabeth I and her grand retinue throughout the mid-16th century, is the perfect place for those wishing to mix modern luxury with steeps of history.

The country house boasts several event spaces where ceremonies can be held, including Queen Charlotte’s Oak Panelled Gallery, which features a 120-foot-long aisle, or the hall’s brightly green striped front lawns – ideal for the summer.

The outside areas can also be used for receptions, with packages including in-house catering.

Old Essex Barn – Colchester

Number two - Old Essex Barn (Image: Google Maps)

Located on just outside of Kelvedon, the renovated 15th century barn is oozing with character, thanks to its oak timbers and vaulted ceilings.

It is the ideal place for those wishing to say “I do” in the backdrop of the stunning, picturesque rolling green hills of the Essex countryside.

All their packages include exclusive use of the grounds and gardens, the choice of an indoor or outdoor ceremony, reception drinks, wine with meals, canapes, a wedding breakfast, evening food, chair sashes, chairs and tables, linens, staff and the in-house DJ.

The Roslin Beach Hotel – Thorpe Bay

Number three - The Roslin Beach Hotel (Image: Google Maps)

Standing on Thorpe Esplanade, this venue offers coastal loving couples the perfect place to get hitched by the sea with its sweeping, panoramic views at the end of the altar.

Two airy and elegant wedding spaces are available, which boast a private outdoor terrace so that the happy couple’s celebrations can overlook the bay’s long, sandy beach – making it the perfect spot for wedding photos.

Packages also include breakfasts and the finest foods from their award-winning chefs, famed for their exquisite cuisine.

Talbooth House & Spa – Colchester

Number four - Talbooth House & Spa (Image: Google Maps)

Based in Dedham, and in the heart of Constable Country, Talbooth House & Spa is a charming home away from home and the perfect setting for a cosy and intimate ceremony.

The stylish site boasts 12 plush guest rooms, a day spa, a heated outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, and a tennis court – giving the newly-weds and guests the chance to relax in comfort.

The venue offers two rental options, with one providing exclusive use of the services throughout the day and the second giving access to the pool and spa after 6pm.

However, both packages include ceremony hire, exclusive use of the grounds, overnight accommodation in the hotel's 12 guest bedrooms and a buffet breakfast to be enjoyed at sister hotel Milsoms.

The Lawn – Rochford

Number five - The Lawn (Image: Grant King)

Nestled in the heart of the south Essex town is the magnificent and awarded manor house, which sits on three acres of manicured gardens.

Ceremonies can either take place in the Grand Hall, which gives to-be-weds an unforgettable entrance to the service, via its sweeping staircase, or in the gardens with a backdrop of unspoilt views across the romantic Rose Garden.

Packages include a breakfast in the gorgeous, light-floored orangery space and two large get-ready rooms for preparation and relaxation.