A TEENAGER who went missing has been found, Essex Police has confirmed.
Jordan Walker was reported missing earlier this week.
Police believed he could have been travelling between Tendring and Colchester.
Following a public appeal, Jordan has thankfully now been found.
A spokesman for the police said: "Jordan Walker, who was missing from north Essex, has been found.
"Thank you to all who shared our appeals, it makes a huge difference."
