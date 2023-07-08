Cowboy builders are informal workers with no proper training or official qualifications.

They are also said to have a reckless disregard for health and safety and charge largely inflated prices for insufficient work.

Property Head has now compiled a seemingly endless Tradesmen Blacklist of so-called builders and contractors who have been convicted of crimes.

Since 2019, for example, more than 125,000 complaints have been lodged against cowboy builders in England.

The majority of them have been punished after being found guilty of fraud.

And unfortunately for homeowners in the county, Essex is considered to be one of the most 'high risk' places to live when it comes to being ripped-off by dogdy traders.

Glen Peskett, owner of Saxton Blades, said: “Before embarking on a home improvement project, make sure you do adequate research is crucial.

“Gather quotes from a variety of contractors to gain an understanding of how much your planned project will cost.

“If a quote given by a particular contractor is drastically lower than that specified by other contractors, it's probably too good to be true.

"Choose at least three tradespeople to gather quotes from.”

Another factor to be wary of is upfront payments which are usually not required for the jobs in question, and large deposits can also be a red flag.

Mr Peskett has now stressed the importance of employing a builder from a reputable website to ensure construction jobs do not turn into a nightmare.

He added: “There are several handy websites when it comes to vetting a builder.

“On MyBuilder, for example, customers leave feedback and review recent home improvement jobs.

“To be featured on this website, traders must first be approved, and are required to demonstrate both professionalism and technical knowledge.

“Around 40 per cent of applicants are declined.

“Typically, you will be asked to pay after the project has been completed, or in previously agreed upon stages.”

For more information on Property Head’s Tradesmen Blacklist visit bit.ly/3pAmDkq