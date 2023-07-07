The exhibition took place at the 1912 Centre, Cow Lane, Harwich, on Saturday and Sunday.

It followed a preview of the event on Friday, June 30.

Harwich mayor Maria Fowler opened the exhibition, which was free to enter.

In recent months, the art club’s committee has run a varied range of events for members to enjoy.

These include professional artists offering regular demonstrations and workshops, life models and still life.

The Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre has also played host to painting and sketching evenings while Wix Village Hall has hosted painting days.

The club offers a chance to explore different techniques, mediums and styles.

Although not designed as a teaching club, members often give advice or help on anything art related.

An example of this is their ‘Golden Oldies’ evenings, where veteran members pass on their skills and knowledge.

Dovercourt Art Club is also welcoming new members to join its artistic community.

If you would like to find out more, visit the club’s website at www.dovercourtartclub.co.uk.