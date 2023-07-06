Frinton Summer Theatre will be hosting its production of My Fair Lady on the greensward from August 22 to September 3.

Last year some councillors were left outraged by the proposal to use the greensward for three weeks as they did not want the tranquil seafront spot to be commercialised – and were concerned the show would cause parking and noise problems for neighbours.

Despite this, Tendring Council has again agreed give permission for the tent to be positioned on the greensward this summer.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure, said: Frinton Summer Theatre is a living institution, not just in the cultural history of Tendring but also within the arts too – with many a big-name actor starting out by treading the boards here.

“Not only does the theatre bring a season of first-rate productions to the district, but also runs a series of community and cultural initiatives, such as supporting budding young actors, technicians and other roles associated with the theatre into sustainable careers.

“We understand there were some local concerns about having the big tent, and these were taken into account when making the decision to give it the go-ahead.

“The cultural sector has an important role to play in Tendring, both in providing culture – something which should not be underestimated – and providing skills and jobs to local residents.”

The theatre said activities will take place in and around the big top, including crafts, children's shows and professional theatre workshops.

Artistic director Clive Brill said: “We are thrilled to be positioned on Frinton’s Greensward again this year.

“Frinton Summer Theatre is such a great cultural institution within Essex, focussing as ever on giving new opportunities to up-and-coming performers and technicians.

“It’s our constant aim to improve how we interact with the Frinton community, aiming to make our summer season a festival of culture that everyone can celebrate.

“Throughout the run of My Fair Lady this year, we will also be presenting a range of creative activities aimed at children and their families.”

For more, go to frintonsummertheatre.org.