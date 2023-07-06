Trevor Hunnaball, of Geo Paskell funeral directors of Manningtree, one of thirteen branches of the Hunnaball Family Funeral Group in Essex and Suffolk, was presented with the award by the National Association of Funeral Directors.

The award was presented at an awards lunch at Dorney Lake, Windsor, with many of the funeral industry’s leading figures in attendance.

Trvor’s wife Melanie, who helped him found the group in 1983, his son Saul and daughter Polly, both of whom work with him in the business, were there to see him receive the award.

Trevor, who has been working as a funeral professional ever since he left school at the age of 15, said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed, and just want to say thank you for this honour.

“It has been a privilege to look after so many bereaved families for so many years, and to have the support of my family and a great team working with me.”

Now aged 80, Trevor is still at the head of the Hunnaball Family Funeral Group, which this year marks its 40th anniversary.