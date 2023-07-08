The county has a thriving entertainment scene and there is plenty to look forward to in July.

Here’s a roundup of who’s treading the boards on stages across Essex this month, and how to get tickets.

Marvin Humes

Singer - Marvin Humes (Image: PA Media)

The JLS singer, who found fame on ITV’s The X Factor and is married to The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, will be performing at the Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Colchester’s Castle Park on Friday.

The popular event is set to return to the city after a sell-out event last year.

Tickets are on sale now at ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk/colchester.

Jimmy Carr

Comedian - Jimmy Carr (Image: PA Media)

The much-loved comedian, who is known for his distinctive laugh, is back on the road with new material for 2023 and he will be stopping at Southend’s Cliffs Pavilion.

His appearance in Southend tonight gives comedy fans another chance to see the sell-out show he brought to the city last year.

Russell Howard

Another top comedian is heading to the Cliffs Pavilion for two sell-out nights on Thursday and Friday.

Named as “one of the world’s top comedians” by the Sunday Times, the 43-year-old will be visiting Southend as part of his brand-new live tour.

Tim Vine

The stand-up comedian will be bringing his brand-new show to Westcliff’s Palace Theatre on Thursday and Friday.

The Not Going Out star promises to offer “a mountain of nonsense, daft one-liners, joyful songs, wobbly props and ridiculous humour”.

The last few tickets for Friday’s performance are on sale at southendtheatres.org.uk.

Steve-O

The American entertainer who is best known for his performance stunts in the Jackass TV series and movies will be taking to the stage of Southend’s Cliffs Pavilion on Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale at southendtheatres.org.uk.