Ricky Johnson and his wife Jade, who run the Mad Hatters Café in Cambridge Road, laced up their running shoes and set their sights on raising money for Jaywick-based charity Extra Support for Families.

The couple took on the Manchester Marathon to raise funds for the charity, which provides support programmes, advice and guidance for families with children, particularly specialising in developing positive relationship, children with ADHD and autism.

The pair raised more than£440, which was handed to the charity's outgoing chief executive Erin Goddard.

Erin said: “It is a wonderfully generous thing for Ricky and Jade to have done and the money they have raised will really help us to buy resources and materials that we can use to support other families through our programmes and courses delivered from community halls across Tendring.”

Ricky and Jade who have a son diagnosed with ADHD and autism said that the run was tough but rewarding and the organisation is very close to their hearts.

“They have helped us learn how best to cope with and support our son,” they added.