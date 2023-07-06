The ICARP, Investigating Countryside and Angling Research Projects, scheme has been based at Lifted Lakes near Harwich since last year.

The site has provided a unique destination, providing carp fishing and other countryside engagement opportunities as a source of therapeutic support for those dealing with the consequences of PTSD, bereavement or other life circumstances and mental health issues.

Last weekend, blind veterans were given the chance to learn a new skill alongside a trained angling coach while spending time in a beautiful countryside setting and gaining a greater sense of independence.

This was the first of a number of planned trips for members of Blind Veterans UK to visit Lifted Lakes and joins an extensive schedule of projects run by ICARP which includes partnerships with PTSD Essex, Essex Police and the NHS.

Lifted Lakes is home to three lakes stocked with high-quality fish that have been donated by fish farms across the UK, including the Environment Agency’s national fish farm.

Dr Mark Wheeler, joint founder of ICARP, is a chartered psychologist and an experienced mental health therapist with over ten years’ of working in the NHS.

With expertise in treating trauma, his PhD focused on the benefits of group outdoor activities and the subsequent reduction of PTSD symptoms in military veterans.

Now ICARP is providing further opportunities to understand the benefits of outdoor activities in treating trauma and other aspects of mental health.

Dr Wheeler said: “Taking groups of individuals into a peaceful and beautiful setting, but with an associated purpose of fishing for carp, can help people to start to create coping strategies for the mental health issues they are faced with.

“Some of those who have started with us on this journey over the last five years are now part of the team as coaches and counsellors, passing on the value of their experience to others from a point of view they can really relate to.”