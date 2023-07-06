The fast-food giant’s wedding offering includes 100 chicken burgers, 100 boxes of Chicken McNuggets, 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

Promising to “make wedding moments unforgettable”, the McDonald’s wedding package costs just £185.

It has initially been launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, with hopes that if it is a success, it could be made available worldwide.

Catering is not the only way McDonald’s are getting involved in weddings (Image: PA)

Rizki Haryadi, from McDonald's Indonesia, said: "There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

“The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McDonald’s store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from £185 with a minimum purchase of 200 products."

And catering is not the only way McDonald’s are getting involved in weddings.

In Hong Kong, you can hold your ceremony in one of the fast-food chain’s restaurants.

The official website says: “Thinking about throwing a really special party for your wedding, engagement, anniversary or bridal shower? Think McDonald's.

“Our Wedding Party packages have just everything you need, including unique venue decoration, customized games and special gifts for bride & groom and your guests.

“Everything will be taken care of by McDonald's. All you need to do is to be there and enjoy the moment of your lifetime.”

For anyone considering making the trip for their big day, the basic package is available for £348 and includes venue hire.

While for £1,000 you can upgrade to the deluxe Love Forever Party, which includes McDonald’s balloon wedding rings, a bridal bouquet made out of balloons, and a party MC.