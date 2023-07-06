It's worth checking this week's deals, whether it's Aldi's specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, which will begin on Thursday, July 6.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can spot this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including school uniform and more.

You can find all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Back to school

Aldi has a range of school uniforms coming to its middle aisle from Thursday, including this Children’s Grey Pleated Skirt (£1.75) and Children’s White Shirt 3 Pack (£3.99).

Children’s trousers, shoes, socks, shorts and dresses are also included in the selection of items for back to school shopping.

You can find all of Aldi’s back to school clothing on its website.

DYMO Labelmaker

If you want to reduce the chances of your children losing their things at school and not finding them again, this Labelmaker might help.

It can also be used to make labels for bits in your home and it can print in five font sizes, seven text styles and eight box styles.

The device can print on paper, plastic, metallic and iron-on LetraTag LT labels and it comes with one paper labels cartridge.

You can pick it up in Aldi stores for £14.99 and find out more about it via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect to find back to school essentials including clothing and stationary plus more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Kids’ Harry Potter Backpack

This bag could be used for school or day trips with its padded and adjustable straps.

It has a main compartment and a smaller front compartment and it’s available in green, navy or red for £4.99 each.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Back to school

You can find all the school uniforms on Lidl’s website.

Lidl is also stocking a range of school uniform items from Thursday including this two pack of Children’s School Shirts (£2.49)and these Kids’ School Trousers (£1.75).

There will also be sweatshirts, dresses, polo shirts, shorts, skirts and more in Lidl’s middle aisle.

Trainers and school shoes are also coming to the middle aisle from Thursday.