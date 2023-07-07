These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, July 7 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm to 6 am.

Also on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 from 9 pm to 5 am.

Finally, there will be a Southbound way carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works from Junction 29 to 27 from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 30 and 29 there will be a carriageway closure and an entry slip road closure for resurfacing works from 11 pm to 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 8 in Essex?

A12

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 8 pm to 10 am.

M25

There are no closures on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, July 9 in Essex?





A12

There are no closures listed for the A12 for this day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.