The Your Favourite Pub contest run was in the Daily Gazette and its sister weekly titles.

Pubs for nominated for the crown and now the Tudor Bar in St Osyth has been confirmed as the winner having received the most reader votes.

Owner Harry Parrish said: “I purchased the Tudor Bar along with Funland amusements in 2015.

“After a few months of trading, I started to realise that the Tudor Bar was not your average bar, it has a heart to it.

“The place is well known everywhere I went people knew about it and knew where it was!.

Harry also commented on some of the bar’s famous - and infamous - past patrons.

He said: “Even when I went home to Thurrock, people had visited the Tudor Bar.

“It’s well known that the Krays frequented the bar in the 60s as they had a caravan just yards from the bar.

“I realised the Tudor Bar was not running at its full potential so in 2021 we decided to give the whole place a complete renovation costing just short of £250,000.

“We chose very carefully as to not lose the great atmosphere and thankfully our customers love what we have done.”

Harry also reiterated his gratitude towards his team members and the public who voted Tudor Bar to victory.

He added: “We did not realise just how much potential there was until we did the renovation.

“We have a fantastic team here, and a great customer base with people coming from all over the country.

“It is known as the Tudor Bar family where everyone that walks through the door are made welcome.

“Thank you to everyone that voted for us in this competition.”