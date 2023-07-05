The event takes place on July 5 from 5pm-7pm in the college’s Thorpe Campus.

Ultimately, its aim is to connect members of the school community with available support needed for their mental health and wellbeing.

The primary target audience for the Wellbeing Summer Fayre are current students and their families.

In addition, Year 6 students and their families, who will be joining Tendring Community College in Year 7.

To find out more information about the event, contact Tendring Technology College on 01255 861341.

Or, alternatively, you could send an email to thorpe@tendringtechnologycollege.org.