The popular family show will take place in Lawford on Saturday, July 8.

It returned in 2022 after an enforced two-year break caused by the pandemic and saw crowds of over 20,000 return to the much-loved one day event.

It was first held in 1899 and has become an important event in bringing the rural and urban populations of north Essex together.

This year’s show theme has been chosen by president Steven Rose, of Rose Builders, to celebrate the very best crafts and creators from the local area.

"We’re very excited about this year’s theme area with lots going and family and interactive activities to get involved with.

"Activities and demonstrations include speed chainsaw carvings, live sand sculpture and workshops, live forge and artist at work, potter have-a-go workshops, woodturning demonstrations, live art displays and Hasty’s farm animals.

"Last year we were unsure how many people would want to return to real-life events and what the demand would be.

"It proved to be a very successful show day with a boyunat atmosphere, with over 20,000 people returning to experience the much-loved show with friends and family."

Organised by the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, the show maintains its strong agricultural heritage with large displays of agricultural machinery, livestock, and opportunities to buy food from local producers.

There will also be plenty of new things to enjoy, including Army exhibits, the Imps Motorcycle, the W2W BMX Display Team, and the popular Sheep Show.

There will be a family theme area, food pavilion celebrating regional food and local producers, as well as an art show, education tent and the main ring.

Mr Glover added: "The Tendring Show has a rich history and can trace its origins back to a cattle show and ploughing match in a meadow behind Thorpe Church in the 1830s.

"Many other shows have faded away in this time, but the Tendring Show has remained a hugely popular event in the local calendar by staying true to its roots but by not being afraid to move with the times".

For more information and tickets, go to tendringshow.co.uk.