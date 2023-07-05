Written by Neil Simon, the romantic and heart-warming comedy Barefoot in the Park will be staged at Frinton Summer Theatre from July 18 to 22.

Hitting the big screen in 1967 as a movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, the delicious play tells the story of newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter as they move into their new apartment at the very top floor of a New York City Brownstone building.

Corie is ever the optimist and lawyer Paul is ever the pragmatist – leading to some awkward moments as the happy couple attempt to negotiate their “honeymoon” period. None of this is helped by the almost continual presence of Ethel, Corie’s mother.

Jamie Treacher, son of EastEnders’ Bill Treacher, plays the lead role of Paul Bratter, while Olivia Carruthers, a recognisable face from her time in Coronation Street as well as her roles in Killing Eve and Four Weddings and a Funeral, plays Ethel Banks.

The play is packed with some of Simon’s finest comedy lines, but at its heart it’s about two people in love – learning how to really love each other.

Frinton Summer Theatre’s artistic director, Clive Brill, said: “Barefoot in the Park is one of the first and best examples of the romantic comedy genre as we know it today.

“Neil Simon’s writing stands the test of time as a beautiful portrayal of new love finding its own way to blossom and bloom.

“Add a touch of NYC ambiance and 1960s soul and you have all the elements for a wonderful love story.

“We can’t wait to see this inspirational play delight the audiences at The McGrigor Hall – it is sure to be one of the most popular productions during the Frinton Summer Theatre season in 2023.”

All evening performances are at 7.30pm, with matinee performances at 2.30pm, and ticket prices range from £20 to £25 for evening shows and from £18 to £23 for matinees.

To book tickets, visit the Main Box Office at 60 Connaught Avenue or The Little Yellow Hut at McGrigor Hall, call 01255 775727 or go to frintonsummertheatre.org.