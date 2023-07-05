Presenter Josie Gibson descended on Clacton yesterday morning and presented her first link live aboard the town's open-top bus, the Clacton Breeze.

The iconic Hedingham and Chambers vehicle returned for the summer season on Saturday, and Josie gave it a spin and stopped off at Clacton Pier.

The former Big Brother housemate said she had been given “special permission” to stand up while the bus was in motion and praised her cameraman colleague for his handiwork.

Her infectious personality shone through as she chatted with commuters, tourists, and residents alike.

Live - Josie Gibson interviewed bus passengers on the Clacton Breeze (Image: ITV)

A Clacton couple gave the 38-year-old a giggle when they told her they were off for their morning exercise despite sitting on the bus.

Regular This Morning presenter Craig Doyle urged his co-star Holly Willoughby to visit Clacton, calling it a “brilliant part of the world”.

But in typical British fashion, the heavens opened while filming took place, and the presenter was left sporting an umbrella as the cameras continued rolling.

Typical - Josie went from sitting on the open top bus in the sunshine to sitting outside Clacton Pier with an umbrella up (Image: Katie Skingle)

The Clacton Breeze has been a popular summer fixture for several years, giving passengers the chance to hop on and hop off at various locations in and around the town.