Throughout the year the Harwich Society quiz team runs occasional music quiz nights for local good causes.

The next one is on Monday, July 10, and is for teams of up to eight at £2 per head.

The quiz will take place in the rear hall of the Royal Oak public house and will begin at 8PM.

Garry Calver, who compiles the quiz with Lynsey Calver, said: “The Royal Oak are always very supportive so we are running this music quiz for the pub’s chosen charity which is the Harwich based Sponsor a Sibling charity, a very worthy cause.”

Harwich Society music quizzes consist of 100 pieces of popular music in medleys of ten including songs from the 1960s to the present day and all teams have to do is name the artist.

It promises something for everyone and those taking part can be assured of an evening full of singing and laughter.

“We can only run three or four of these music quiz nights each year as they take a long time to put together,” added Garry.

“They certainly seem to be very popular and it is always nice to enjoy a fun evening while raising money for a good cause.”