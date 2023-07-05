The Mysteries of Mistley united local organisations and uncovered the hidden gems of the village.

The event was initiated by food ingredients producer Edme, based in High Street.

“From the beginning, the event has been centred on community,” said technical director Renata Faldo.

“The idea was for organisations to join together to showcase the best of Mistley and give trail blazers something to discover, celebrate, and be proud of.

“On the day, there was a real buzz about the village.

“From where I was stationed, a constant stream of people were coming to Edme to get their collector card, map, and stamp; find out more about our site’s history, processes, and ingredients - and buy the ever-popular Wooster’s Bakery malt loaves and artisan breads.”

Organisations taking part included Tea at The Quay, Cooper’s Gallery, Acorn Village, Mistley Towers, The Station Hair and Beauty, Mistley Cricket Club and Mistley Rugby Club.

There were talks by Manningtree Museum and Local History Group at the Towers, a stall showcasing the 140 year history of Edme ingredients and its processes, an array of art by local artists at Cooper’s Gallery, a bread tasting platter from Tea at The Quay as well as a host of have-a-go activities at Acorn Village

Villagers also had the chance to play games at Mistley Cricket Club, sample malt loaves by Wooster’s Bakery, visit the 800-year-old Old Knobbley oak tree and enjoy a barbecue at the rugby club.

“I can’t thank the organisations enough for their involvement,” added Renata.

“The Manningtree Rotary Club in particular for their support with the set up of the day.

“It’s great to see the positive impact the event has had on Mistley.

“It’s strengthened relationships in the community, encouraged people from further afield to visit, and supported the local economy.”

“As a result of the event’s success, we’d like to continue building momentum and bring it back next year.”

Anyone who enjoyed this year’s event is encouraged to donate towards Acorn Village at checkout.justgiving.com/c/516233.